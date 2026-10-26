Bo Bryan, a three-star quarterback in the 2027 recruiting cycle and son of country music star Luke Bryan, committed to Georgia on Sunday as a key roster addition in next year's class as the 24th pledge and second signal caller.

Bryan told 247Sports over the weekend that he's been a lifelong "die-hard" Georgia fan and committing to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs was a "dream come true" on Sunday.

"I just want all the Georgia fans to know that I'm going to work my tail off and I'm going to do whatever I can to get that starting spot," Bryan said. "I know I'm going to have to sit a couple of years and learn behind some greats, but that's just what I'm willing to do. I'm willing to develop there and learn. When it's my time and when my time comes, then my time comes. At that point, I'm going to show everybody that I'm more than just Luke Bryan's son."

Bryan joins four-star Colton Nussmeier, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and former LSU standout Garrett Nussmeier, in Georgia's 2027 class.

At Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee, Bryan drew scholarship offers from Austin Peay, North Alabama and UT Martin before committing to Georgia. He helped Battle Ground get off to a 7-1 record this season before an injury sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign.

247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins wrote in his evaluation that Bryan impressed with his timing and touch at an Elite 11 regional combine showing last season as a junior and has made noticeable strides in his prep career despite limited time as a starting quarterback.

Bryan is 6-1, 200 pounds and ranks as the No. 143 quarterback this cycle and 69th-best player overall out of Tennessee, per 247Sports.

"Everyone was freaking out," Bryan told 247Sports of his family's reaction to his commitment. "They're all thinking it's hard to believe that they're going to have a family member in a Georgia jersey."

Bryan has often referenced Georgia football and the SEC in his music and, like his son, is all about the Bulldogs.