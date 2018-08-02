Bob Evans suspends partnership with Urban Meyer days after naming him 'head breakfast coach'

Urban Meyer's tenure as Bob Evans' "head breakfast coach" lasted just three days as the New Albany-based chain restaurant pulled the Ohio State Buckeyes coach from its website on Thursday.

The chain, which serves all-day breakfast, announced on Monday a partnership with Meyer, who was set to appear in ads for Bob Evans. But the restaurant's website, as first noted by Columbus Business First, no longer contains the page dedicated to Meyer as "head breakfast coach."

Introducing our new Head Breakfast Coach: Urban Meyer! Get ready for a winning breakfast season! Learn more: https://t.co/oYwxYFySwy pic.twitter.com/92jPFSuviS — Bob Evans Farms (@BobEvansFarms) July 30, 2018

Bob Evans told USA Today that it "believe[s] strongly in the family first values upon which the company was founded." Furthermore, it said "we are suspending the current partnership with urban Meyer and removing all related content pending the results of the official Ohio State University investigation."

The decision to pull the plug -- at least temporarily -- on Meyer's ad campaign comes just one day after Ohio State announced it had placed the coach on administrative leave. The three-time national champion is under investigation after a report indicated Meyer was aware of a 2015 domestic violence incident involving former Buckeyes wide receivers coach Zach Smith, an incident Meyer specifically denied knowing about at Big Ten Media Days.