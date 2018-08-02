Bobby Bowden, Frank Beamer to serve as honorary captains for FSU-Virginia Tech opener

As if the Florida State-Virginia Tech opening weekend finale on Labor Day night wasn't carrying enough weight, the schools announced Thursday that both legendary former coaches Bobby Bowden and Frank Beamer will be on hand to serve as honorary captains for the game.

Both Hall of Famers took their respective programs to the top of the game during their tenures, and both programs still owe a measure of their current success to these architects. They faced off six times as coaches, including one BCS national championship game and one ACC championship game (both won by the Seminoles).

"I am honored that Coach Bowden accepted our offer to be the honorary captain for our first game at Florida State," Florida State coach Willie Taggart said. "Growing up, I admired Coach Bowden for his success on the field as well as his passion for changing the lives of young men, and I could not think of a greater vote of confidence than having him on the field for our first game. This is also a great opportunity for our fans to show their appreciation to Coach Bowden and adds to what will surely be a fantastic atmosphere on Labor Day night."

Taggart's debut as the Florida State coach -- on a Monday night at home -- against an ACC power like Virginia Tech has made this game one of the biggest games of the year in the conference.