North Carolina coach Bill Belichick is expected to bring Bobby Petrino to the Tar Heels as his new offensive coordinator, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports. Petrino handled play-calling duties at Arkansas the past two seasons under Sam Pittman and assumed interim coach status near midseason when Pittman was fired.

Petrino and Chip Kelly were reported as finalists for Belichick, with Belichick ultimately going with the option with more recent success at the college level as he enters his second season leading the Tar Heels.

Belichick fired offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens earlier this month as part of sweeping changes made to his coaching staff after the Tar Heels' disappointing 4-8 finish. Kitchens was one of the only on-field assistants that Belichick retained upon his arrival in Chapel Hill, but North Carolina's offense struggled this fall, finishing at the bottom of the ACC in several statistical categories.

Petrino, 64, brings a tempo-driven spread system to the Tar Heels with a penchant for explosive plays and development of quarterbacks. A previous head coach at Arkansas, Petrino returned to the Razorbacks ahead of the 2024 season to transform the offense after spending the 2023 campaign at Texas A&M under Jimbo Fisher.

Petrino, who went 0-7 as the Arkansas interim this season, holds a career record of 137–78 as a head coach, but will focus strictly on the offensive side of the football under Belichick.

Re-seeding the College Football Playoff bracket: Miami over Alabama leads to shift in New Year's Day bowls Brandon Marcello

Petrino served as coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2007 before leaving for the Arkansas vacancy. His successful tenure there ended after an 11-win season in 2011 following his infamous motorcycle accident. He resurfaced as coach at Western Kentucky and Louisville and later had a three-year stint leading the Missouri State program before returning to Arkansas as offensive coordinator.

Belichick, 73, is on a five-year, $50 million deal with the Tar Heels and has a $1 million buyout under an NFL clause in his contract if he's pursued by a pro franchise. His first season at North Carolina didn't go as planned after several transfer portal additions failed to live up to the hype in a new setting.

Former South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez finished with 1,747 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions over 12 starts, while the Tar Heels' rushing attack offered little assistance.

The Tar Heels entered the final three weeks of the season with a chance to get to bowl eligibility at 4-5 overall, but lost in-state rivalry games to Wake Forest, Duke and NC State, sparking coaching staff changes.