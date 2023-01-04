Texas A&M is finalizing a deal to hire Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator, according to ESPN. Petrino, who's expected to take over play-calling duties, most recently served as head coach at FCS Missouri State and had recently been hired to serve as offensive coordinator at UNLV.

Petrino would come to College Station, Texas, after a long history of being a head coach at multiple levels. He worked two stints as coach at Louisville, and also had stays with the Atlanta Falcons, Arkansas and Western Kentucky. Petrino is 137-71 overall as a coach at the collegiate level and is known for his track record of developing offenses.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has called plays for his entire career, but fans clamored for a new playcaller after Fisher led the team to a 5-7 record behind a struggling offense. The Aggies missed a bowl game for the first time since 2008 after signing the No. 1 recruiting class of all time in 2022.

Petrino has produced numerous successful quarterbacks during his time as a head coach, most recently Heisman-winner Lamar Jackson. He will team up with former five-star recruit Conner Weigman at quarterback, who came on in the latter half of the 2022 season.

