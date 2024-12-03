There was mutual interest between Charlotte and Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino for the program's head coaching vacancy, but it appears nothing will materialize. The 63-year-old Petrino had even expressed optimism about his chances behind the scenes, but on Tuesday, Petrino withdrew his name from consideration for the job, sources confirmed to 247Sports' Chris Hummer.

Charlotte fired Biff Poggi after under two seasons in the Queen City. Charlotte has been an FBS program since 2015 and has never finished better than 7-6, its mark in 2019 under Will Healy. The 49ers went 5-7 in 2024, winning their last two games under interim coach Tim Brewster.

The 49ers are also considering NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson, who has been with the Wolfpack since 2019, and Western Carolina coach Kerwin Bell. A former offensive coordinator at South Florida, Bell has a 24-21 record in four seasons with the Catamounts.

Petrino coached the Razorbacks from 2008-11 and spent the 2023 season as offensive coordinator at Texas A&M after three seasons at FCS Missouri State. He had two stints as Louisville's coach (2003-09, 2014-18) and spent a year at Western Kentucky as well.

Petrino went 77-35 overall at Louisville and coached Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. Petrino posted 34-17 record in his career with the Razorbacks, finishing the 2011 season No. 5 in the final AP Top 25 poll, with two BCS bowl bids. His career at Arkansas ended in April 2012 when he was let go amid accusations of an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer.

He made his return to Fayetteville as offensive coordinator ahead of the 2024 season and helped guide the Razorbacks to a 6-6 regular season record, which included a huge upset win against then-No. 4 Tennessee. Under Petrino's guidance, Arkansas finished third in the SEC in total offense (450.9 yards per game) and fifth in rushing offense (181.8 ypg) and passing offense (269.2 ypg).

Losing Petrino would have been a big blow to Arkansas and coach Sam Pittman, who is expected to return in 2025. But, at least for now, it seems as if Petrino is staying put.

