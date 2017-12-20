Boca Raton Bowl score: Lane Kiffin shows off, FAU caps season with 10th straight win

Say this for Lane Kiffin: He can make a 50-3 win over an outmatched opponent in a bowl game that is really a glorified home game interesting. Forget his fun and hyper-aggressive play calling, that's the rarer talent.

I know this because it's Dec. 19 and Florida Atlantic is a story. Not just any story. A big story.

And that's why FAU gave Kiffin a new 10-year deal earlier on Tuesday ahead of the Boca Raton Bowl against Akron. You almost have to admire the timeline, really. Kiffin and FAU announce a new deal hours before their bowl game and one day before the inaugural Early Signing Period, then go out and handle business.

The Zips, unfortunately for them, never stood a chance and the 23.5-point spread in favor of the Owls at closing still somehow seemed small, almost farcical. Running back Devin Singletary had as many touchdowns as Akron had points on the board and became Conference USA's all-time leader in single-season rushing touchdowns with 32.

Here it is! Motor is now your @ConferenceUSA single season rushing TD leader! 🏅🏅🏅 pic.twitter.com/ulvEje0MZ4 — FAU Football (@FAU_Football) December 20, 2017

Now, Kiffin and FAU go into 2018 as an actual force with nine months to become underdog darlings ahead of their season opener at Oklahoma. This is possible, even if the potential upset itself is still kind of a pipe dream, because Kiffin has turned the still-infant Group of Five program into a talking point on the national college football stage. In one season, Kiffin led the Owls to a school-best 11 wins -- an eight-game swing in the win column from 2016 -- and completely changed the energy of a program that hadn't been to a bowl game or posted a winning record since 2008.

The "Lane Train" started and hasn't made a stop since.

He's captured this momentum by, well, being himself, which is perhaps best described as being a compass that doesn't quite point true North. In most circumstances, that compass -- at some point -- will lead you in the wrong direction even if it doesn't seem that way at first. That was the case at practically every stop he's taken along his coaching journey over the last decade. Even during a wildly successful stint at Alabama, the eventual split between he and Nick Saban was just uncomfortable enough to make you stop and stare.

But in Boca Raton, Florida, by God, that compass has led straight to an unexpected paradise. For now, Kiffin will stay there. How long, be it one year or all 10 or more, remains to be seen. What is undeniable is that Kiffin's brand of quirk fits perfectly with the Owls.

It hasn't always fit at bigger programs. Switching jerseys mid-game and deflating footballs are the kinds of things you can laugh off if you win enough. Both of those happened under Kiffin's watch at USC, where he didn't win enough, and he was left at an airport after being fired.

At FAU, though, doing things like going for it on fourth down from inside your own 30 and going for two up 34-3 in the third quarter is "Lane just being Lane."

Lane Kiffin in the 1st Q:



- Yelled at a sideline reporter for not asking a question

- Went for it on 4th & 2 from own 29

- Went for it on 4th & goal from the 4 and scored

- Onside kick

- Called TO so Akron had to run a play before the quarter ended



Only getting better from here — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) December 20, 2017

I think Lane is looking to hang 60 on Terry Bowden and Akron tonight on this stage. Just went for 2 up 34-3 midway thru the 3rd. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 20, 2017

The truth is, Lane was always just being Lane, but winning makes his tactics more endearing for Joe Fan. Kiffin is one of a kind in that he just does enough ticky tack things to either entertain you or annoy the hell out of you. How well he's doing in the process has usually been the ultimate swaying factor.

As it stands currently, he's doing great. FAU is relevant and everything is a recruiting pitch, from Kiffin's superb Twitter presence to the flashy play calls and running up the scores. And unlike a lot of other Group of Five teams with successful coaches, FAU managed to keep its big name. Maybe that's because the market wasn't ready for Kiffin 2.0. Maybe it's because Kiffin likes what he has and knows he can win for a while.

However, the reasons are secondary at this point. What matters is the Lane Train will roll on for one more year, at least. Hold on.