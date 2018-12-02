Boise St. vs. Fresno St.: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Fresno State football game
Boise St. will be playing at home against Fresno St. at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. Boise St. are the slight favorite, but fans of the teams should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.
Boise St. might be getting used to good results now that the team has seven wins in a row. They took their game against Utah St. last Saturday 33-24. Alexander Mattison was the offensive standout of the match for Boise St., as he rushed for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns on 37 carries. This marked the fourth contest in which Mattison has rushed for over 100 yards.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Fresno St. and San Jose St. was still a pretty decisive one as Fresno St. wrapped it up with a 31-13 victory. The success made it back-to-back wins for Fresno St.
Boise St. was able to grind out a solid win over Fresno St. the last time the two teams met, winning 24-17. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be a hard-fought showdown.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
CFP, bowl projections: Oklahoma gets in
Barring a surprise from Clemson, the College Football Playoff bowl games look to be set
-
Hurts leads Alabama to comeback over UGA
Live updates, highlights and analysis as the No. 1 Crimson Tide and No. 4 Bulldogs battle in...
-
Ohio State vs. NW pick, live stream
Ohio State must beat Northwestern and win the Big Ten to have a chance at a playoff berth
-
UCF rallies past Memphis to win AAC
UCF needed to mount a huge comeback in the second half to earn the win on Saturday
-
Ohio State-Northwestern score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as the No. 6 Buckeyes look to finish strong over the...
-
Clemson vs. Pittsburgh score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as the No. 2 Tigers look to stay unbeaten and win the...