Boise St. vs. Marshall: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Boise St. (home) vs. Marshall (away)

Current Records: Boise St. 1-0-0; Marshall 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Boise St. 10-3-0; Marshall 9-4-0;

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Marshall will have a real challenge on their hands on Friday. They will challenge Boise St. on the road at 9 p.m. ET at Albertsons Stadium. Both clubs might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games (Marshall picked up 601 yards, Boise St. 627).

Marshall turned the game against VMI into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 601 yards to 229. Marshall steamrolled VMI 56-17. Marshall's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Brenden Knox, who rushed for 93 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 carries, and Isaiah Green, who accumulated 221 passing yards and picked up 36 yards on the ground on 5 carries.

Boise St. had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They managed a 36-31 win over Florida St.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Two last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Marshall was eighth in the nation in sacks, finishing the 2018 season with 42. As for Boise St., they ranked 12th in the nation in sacks, closing the year with 39 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Albertsons Stadium, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium, Idaho TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a big 11.5 point favorite against the Thundering Herd.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.