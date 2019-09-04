Boise St. vs. Marshall: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Boise State vs. Marshall football game
Who's Playing
Boise St. (home) vs. Marshall (away)
Current Records: Boise St. 1-0-0; Marshall 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Boise St. 10-3-0; Marshall 9-4-0;
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Marshall will have a real challenge on their hands on Friday. They will challenge Boise St. on the road at 9 p.m. ET at Albertsons Stadium. Both clubs might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games (Marshall picked up 601 yards, Boise St. 627).
Marshall turned the game against VMI into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 601 yards to 229. Marshall steamrolled VMI 56-17. Marshall's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Brenden Knox, who rushed for 93 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 carries, and Isaiah Green, who accumulated 221 passing yards and picked up 36 yards on the ground on 5 carries.
Boise St. had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They managed a 36-31 win over Florida St.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Two last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Marshall was eighth in the nation in sacks, finishing the 2018 season with 42. As for Boise St., they ranked 12th in the nation in sacks, closing the year with 39 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Albertsons Stadium, Idaho
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncos are a big 11.5 point favorite against the Thundering Herd.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Bottom 25: UCLA looking to escape
Anybody can rank the 25 best teams, but only the Bottom 25 ranks the worst every single week
-
Week 2 college football odds, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 2 college football game 10,000 times
-
Steratore named SEC on CBS rules analyst
Steratore also provides analysis for NFL and NCAA basketball
-
Notre Dame moves up in CBS Sports 130
The Irish are closing in on the top five after starting the season 1-0
-
Time has come for neutral noncon refs
The practice of visiting teams 'bringing' officials to other campuses has not stood the test...
-
FSU OL says bad conditioning was factor
The Seminoles blew an 18-point lead to the Broncos on Saturday in the opener