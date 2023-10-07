Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: San Jose State 1-4, Boise State 2-3

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

CBS Sports Network

CBSSports.com or fuboTV

The San Jose State Spartans and the Boise State Broncos are set to square off in a Mountain West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on October 7th at Albertsons Stadium. San Jose State is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

San Jose State managed to keep up with Air Force until halftime last Friday, but things quickly went downhill from there. San Jose State found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 45-20 punch to the gut against Air Force.

Despite the loss, San Jose State got a solid performance out of Kairee Robinson, who rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns on only seven carries. Those 82 rushing yards set a new season-high mark for Robinson. The team also got some help courtesy of Chevan Cordeiro, who punched in a touchdown on the ground.

Meanwhile, Boise State started off good but failed to capitalize on an early lead against Memphis. They fell just short of the Tigers by a score of 35-32. The defeat came about despite Boise State having been up 17 in the second quarter.

Ashton Jeanty put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns, and also picked up 53 receiving yards. Those two rushing touchdowns set a new season-high mark for Jeanty. Maddux Madsen was another key contributor, throwing for 175 yards and two touchdowns while completing 78.6% of his passes.

San Jose State's status as the underdog is well-deserved: they've lost four of their last five matchups. Admittedly, the team was facing some tough opposition over that stretch, including 4-0 Air Force (San Jose State's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 83.3% over those games). On the other hand, Boise State's defeat on Saturday dropped their record down to 2-3.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Saturday, Boise State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played San Jose State.

Boise State is a big 9.5-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 59 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against San Jose State.