Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Wyoming 5-2, Boise State 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Wyoming is 1-7 against Boise State since October of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. After each having a week off, the two teams will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 5:30 p.m. ET on October 28th at Albertsons Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Wyoming unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak two weeks ago. They fell 34-27 to Air Force. Wyoming got off to an early lead (up 14 with 3:59 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The losing side was boosted by Andrew Peasley, who threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Boise State two weeks ago, but the final result did not. They and Colorado State were almost perfectly matched up, but Boise State suffered an agonizing 31-30 loss. The defeat came about despite Boise State having been up 20 with 6:12 left in the fourth quarter.

Ashton Jeanty put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Jonah Dalmas did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals and three extra points.

The Broncos weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 138 passing yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Colorado State passed for 359.

Wyoming's defeat was their third straight on the road (dating back to last season), which dropped their overall record down to 5-2. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 12.3 points per game. As for Boise State, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

In addition to losing their last games, Boise State and Wyoming failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Boise State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Wyoming might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Boise State.

Saturday's game might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Cowboys have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 164.4 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Broncos struggle in that department as they've been even better at 190.6 per game. It's looking like Saturday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

Boise State is a 5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 49 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Wyoming.