Boise State coach Spencer Danielson has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the Broncos through the 2029 season, according to ESPN. His new deal doubles his salary to an average of $2.2 million per year through the contract.

Danielson, 36, is a rising star in the industry after leading Boise State to the College Football Playoff in 2024. He was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach after spending seven years in various roles on the staff from graduate assistant to running the defense. Danielson was interim coach in 2023 after the school fired Andy Avalos, and he led the Broncos to their first conference title in four years.

In two seasons, Danielson is 15-3 and 10-0 in Mountain West play. He led Boise State to a second Mountain West championship during the 2024 season behind superstar running back Ashton Jeanty, who finished runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. Jeanty was picked No. 6 in the NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, becoming the program's top-drafted player in program history.

Danielson will make $2 million in 2025 and increase by $100,000 for each of the five seasons. The deal ties him with Utah State's Bronco Mendenhall for No. 2 in the Mountain West, behind UNLV's Dan Mullen. The program is also expected to invest heavily in assistant salary pool and player compensation.