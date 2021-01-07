Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell have joined a short list of top candidates being considered for the Boise State head coaching job, sources told CBS Sports.

Johnson and Harrell are on a list that seems to have been narrowed to four candidates now that new athletic director Jeremiah Dickey is in place. It had previously been reported that Montana State coach Jeff Choate and Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos are being considered for the job.

Choate and Johnson have been reported as prepared to interview for the opening.

Johnson, 33, just finished his third season with Dan Mullen at Florida, his first as the program's offensive coordinator. The former Utah quarterback's connection with Mullen goes back to 2004 during the Utes' Fiesta Bowl run. Johnson backed up Alex Smith playing under Urban Meyer and then played for three more seasons.

His coaching career started at Utah where he oversaw quarterbacks from 2010-11 before becoming offensive coordinator under Kyle Whittingham for two seasons (2012-13). He then joined Mullen as a quarterbacks coach at Mississippi State (2014-16), left to take over the offense at Houston in 2017 and joined the Gators as a QB coach from 2018-19 before being promoted ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Harrell, 35, has long been considered a top candidate. USC is his third stop as an on-field coach. Hired by Clay Helton in 2019, he has overseen the development of JT, Daniels who suffered a season-ending injury in that year's opener. Replacement Kedon Slovis has since passed for 47 touchdowns in 16 games. Slovis was an all-Pac-12 first-team quarterback in 2020.

Harrell won a Super Bowl ring with the Green Bay Packers in 2010 and holds eight NCAA records as Texas Tech quarterback under Mike Leach. He worked quality control for Oklahoma State (2009) before coaching wide receivers at Washington State (2014-15) and serving as offensive coordinator at North Texas (2016-18).