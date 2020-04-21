Boise State furloughs football coaching staff to help ease financial burden caused by coronavirus
The Broncos are addressing budget concerns with some significant personnel moves
Several collegiate coaches across the country have volunteered to take pay cuts as a result of budget concerns created by the coronavirus pandemic. Boise State, however, is taking its personnel changes to a new level to ease the financial burden. The school announced Monday that all employees who make more than $40,000 per year will be furloughed between four and 10 days depending on specific salary. The Idaho Statesman confirmed on Tuesday that the move applies football coaches, including Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin.
"I hope our swift action now can help us avoid what could be more grave action later and provide for the long-term well-being of both our community and the institution," school president Marlene Tromp wrote in the email obtained by the Idaho Statesman.
It's unknown whether these furloughs will take place at the same time or if they will be staggered to allow the football program to function as certain staff members are away at designated times.
According to the report, employees making more than $150,000 per year will required to take 10 days off without pay. Assistants who make between $100,000-$149,999 will have to take seven days off, those who make $75,000-$99,999 will be sidelined for five days and staffers who make between $40,000-$74,999 will be off for four days.
The school is estimating that events that have been canceled between the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the end of summer will cost the school approximately $10 million.
