Conference rivals on opposite ends of the Mountain West standings square off as the Boise State Broncos (5-2, 3-0) visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-6, 0-3) in college football Week 9 action on Friday. Boise State tops the Mountain West and is coming off of a big 56-31 win against UNLV. Meanwhile, the Wolf Pack occupy the conference cellar and are looking for their first victory since Week 2 against Sacramento State.

Kickoff from Mackay Stadium is set for 10 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Broncos are 21.5-point favorites in the latest Boise State vs. Nevada odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 51.5. Before making any Nevada vs. Boise State picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 42-30 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Nevada vs. Boise State. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Boise State vs. Nevada in Week 9:

Boise State vs. Nevada spread Boise State -21.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Boise State vs. Nevada over/under 51.5 points Boise State vs. Nevada money line Boise State -1923, Nevada +1013 Boise State vs. Nevada picks See picks at SportsLine Boise State vs. Nevada streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Boise State can cover

The Broncos are 5-1-1 ATS this season, and three of their wins have been by more than 22 points. The offense leads the Mountain West with 478.6 average yards per game and is holding opposing quarterbacks to 189.7 passing yards. Starting quarterback Maddux Madsen is coming off of a four-touchdown day against the Rebels where he also threw for 253 yards, and he should comfortably move the ball down field against a mediocre Nevada passing defense. Boise State's defense is allowing 351.3 total yards and 26.1 points per game but is expected to contain a weak Wolf Pack offense. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Nevada can cover

The Wolf Pack might be struggling overall, but they are still 3-4-0 ATS this season and have covered the spread in two of their last three games. That includes covering in a 24-22 loss to New Mexico as 13.5-point underdogs in Week 8. Nevada also covered as a 42.5-point underdog against Penn State in Week 1. Over three home games this season, the Wolf Pack has held two opponents to under 20 points. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Nevada vs. Boise State picks

For Boise State vs. Nevada in Week 9, the model is leaning over the total, and also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Boise State vs. Nevada, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nevada vs. Boise State spread you need to jump, all from the model that is a combined 42-30 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.