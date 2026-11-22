The 2026 Pac-12 Championship matchup was set in the earliest moments of Sunday morning for half the country. San Diego State stunned No. 17 Boise State on the blue turf to punch its ticket to the conference title game.

Going into Saturday, the Broncos had already secured home-field advantage in the Pac-12 Championship, but their opponent was still up in the air. The Aztecs simply needed a win over Boise State — easier said than done as three-score underdogs -- and Texas State needed a win and a San Diego State loss.

The Bobcats got a win over Washington State, but the Aztecs didn't cooperate with their championship dreams. San Diego State went toe-to-toe with Boise State and kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired. Now, the Aztecs will return to Albertsons Stadium in less than two weeks to play for a conference championship.

As a result, a Texas State team that pushed Boise State to the limit in a 46-45 loss last month is on the outside looking in. If this is the type of drama the revamped Pac-12 is going to provide every year, then we're all in for a treat as college football fans.

Now that the championship matchup is locked in, here is everything you need to know about each team.

WATCH Pac-12 Championship: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, CBS, Paramount+ Premium)

What to know about Boise State

For most of the season, the Broncos have looked much more impressive than they did on Saturday night. Boise State lost to Oregon by seven points in Week 1 before rattling off nine straight victories.

Offensively, Boise State is led by quarterback Maddux Madsen and running back Dylan Riley. Madsen took a big step forward this fall, setting a new career high in completion percentage while cutting down on interceptions. He did all that while throwing for 236.3 yards per game -- the best mark of his career. Madsen missed some time with injury earlier in the season, but backup Max Cutforth stepped in and didn't skip a beat, which is a credit to coach Spencer Danielson.

Riley has been a workhorse on the ground, and he leads the Pac-12 with 11 rushing touchdowns. He can be used in the passing game too, and Riley is up to 1,677 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns.

The defense, meanwhile, hasn't been quite as strong in Boise. Since Oct. 10, the Broncos have allowed at least 31 points four times in six games. Boise State won all those games, but it's playing with fire. This unit is particularly vulnerable through the air, where it's surrendering 274.1 yards per game.

Boise State entered the season as one of the favorites to reach the College Football Playoff as a Group of Six team. The Broncos can still get there, but that path is murkier following Saturday night's loss to the Aztecs. Boise State was the only Group of Six team in last week's CFP rankings, so what will the selection committee do now?

What to know about San Diego State

The Aztecs' path to the Pac-12 title game wasn't as aesthetically pleasing as the Broncos', but it was still effective. SDSU started 1-3 with losses to James Madison and Toledo. Coach Sean Lewis was facing questions about his offense -- and his tenure overall.

From there, it was one step forward and one step back. The Aztecs entered Halloween with a 2-2 record in conference play. Since then, they've rattled off three straight wins against Pac-12 opponents, including Boise State. It was an impressive turnaround for a team that looked dead in the water one month earlier.

While Boise State has won with offense, SDSU has won with its defense. Over the course of this three-game winning streak, the Atecas have allowed an average of 17.7 points per game. That's allowed an inconsistent offense to manufacture enough points to pick up some wins.

Cornerback Mike Lindsay has been one of the standouts on defense, and he recorded his fourth interception of the season against Boise State. In the trenches, Djibril Rahman has been a wrecking ball with 10.0 tackles for loss and five sacks.

On the other side of the ball, the Aztecs have endured an unsettled quarterback position. Jayden Denegal began the season as the starter and struggled, but an injury opened the door for Stone Saunders, who has guided the offense throughout this winning streak.

Boise State vs. San Diego State prediction

The Aztecs know they can go into Boise and win. The championship game comes 13 days after they upset the Broncos on the blue turf, so their confidence should be high. Having said that, it will be hard for SDSU to beat Boise State twice in Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos effectively had the game in hand before a series of baffling game-management decisions by Danielson gave the Aztecs new life. Boise State won't make those same mistakes twice, and it becomes the new Pac-12's first champion. Prediction: Boise State wins the Pac-12 Championship