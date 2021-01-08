Boise State is expected to hire ex-linebacker and former assistant Andy Avalos as its next head coach after Avalos spent the past two seasons as defensive coordinator at Oregon, according to the The Idaho Press. Avalos, 39, will replace Bryan Harsin who left after seven seasons to take the head coaching job at Auburn.

Avalos had to beat out a list of candidates that included Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and Montana State head coach Jeff Choate. Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, a former Boise State star quarterback, was also reportedly considered for the job but recently signed a new contract to remain with the Cowboys.

With Avalos, the Broncos are getting a well-respected defensive mind who knows the program in and out. He was a standout linebacker for Boise State from 2001 to 2005 under former coach Dan Hawkins as the Broncos rose to prominence in the WAC. He was then an assistant for the Broncos under Chris Petersen and then Harsin from 2012 to 2018 before taking the defensive coordinator position at Oregon.

The Ducks ranked ninth nationally in scoring defense during the 2019 season, allowing just 16.5 points under the direction of Avalos before allowing 28.3 points per game during the abbreviated 2020 season.