Boise State takes reasonable stance regarding its chances to make the College Football Playoff

No. 14 Boise State is sitting at 5-0 and is the highest-ranked Group of Five team in the latest AP Top 25 poll, which gives it at least an outside shot at the College Football Playoff. Contrary to fellow Group of Five power UCF, Boise State isn't going to kick and scream about inclusion into the four-team event.

"I'm not sure we factor into the playoff, to be honest with you," athletic director Curt Apsey told ESPN.

Why? Because he recognizes the obvious scheduling differences.

"We don't really focus that much on that sort of pie in the sky, be a part of the College Football Playoff and all that kind of thing," he said. "Because we know what we have to do in order to just be considered for that. If you have a 12-0 Boise State and, say, you have a 10-2 Alabama. ... We beat everyone in our conference and we beat Marshall and we beat Portland State. I'll be honest with you, I kinda get [selecting Alabama]. I really do."

The Broncos topped Marshall 14-7 in Week 2 and Portland State 45-10 the following week. Those games came after a 36-31 win at Florida State in a game that was relocated from Jacksonville, Florida, to Tallahassee due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian.

Boise State's current strength of schedule is ranked No. 73 by TeamRankings.com and No. 87 by Sagarin despite the game at Florida State.

What Aspey is essentially saying is that his team's Mountain West Conference schedule doesn't stack up to a conference schedule of a Power Five team, and his team's nonconference schedule -- even with Florida State on it -- isn't comparable. He is, however, very confident that his team is capable of beating some of the best teams in college football.

"Now can we go on the road any given Saturday and beat anybody? Absolutely we can do that," he said. "Can we do it eight out of 10 times? I don't know."

It's a different stance than the one UCF takes regarding its absence from each of the last two College Football Playoffs. Athletic director Danny White said last year prior to the College Football Playoff Selection Show that his team should be in simply due to two straight undefeated regular seasons.

"Our football team, our student-athletes have won twenty-five-straight games -- they deserve to be in this playoff and I hope that's the decision that's made tomorrow," he said, according to KnightNews.com. "If that does not occur I think that's another pretty glaring example the four-team playoff is not adequate for the postseason of college football."

It’s not a playoff. It’s an invitational. I’m excited to see what invitational we get to be a part of, and once again show what our team is capable of, ON THE FIELD! Proud of our team. Can’t wait to go bowling with #KnightNation!!! — Danny White (@UCFDannyWhite) December 2, 2018

To White's credit, he has previously pointed out that it has been difficult for his team to schedule home-and-home series' with Power Five teams. The flip side of that is that he has chosen to avoid 2-for-1 series' and other methods that could boost UCF's schedule to at least give it a shot.

Who has it right? That's up to you. But it is interesting to see athletic directors in similar situations take different stances on the matter.