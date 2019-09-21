Boise State vs. Air Force: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Boise State vs. Air Force football game
Who's Playing
No. 20 Boise State (home) vs. Air Force (away)
Current Records: Boise State 3-0-0; Air Force 2-0-0
What to Know
Get ready for a Mountain West battle as Air Force and Boise State will face off at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Albertsons Stadium. Air Force isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
The Falcons were able to grind out a solid victory over Colorado last week, winning 30-23. Kadin Remsberg and Donald Hammond III were among the main playmakers for the Falcons as the former rushed for 146 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries and the latter passed for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Donald Hammond III's 81-yard touchdown toss to DB Benjamin Waters in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.
Meanwhile, Boise State might be getting used to good results now that the squad has three wins in a row. They put a hurting on Portland State to the tune of 45-10. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Boise State had established a 38-10 advantage.
Their wins bumped Air Force to 2-0 and Boise State to 3-0. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Falcons come into the game boasting the sixth fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at 1. As for the Broncos, they rank fifth in the league when it comes to sacks, with 13 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.88
Odds
The Broncos are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Falcons.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: 53
Series History
Boise State and Air Force both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Air Force 38 vs. Boise State 48
- Nov 18, 2017 - Boise State 44 vs. Air Force 19
- Nov 25, 2016 - Air Force 27 vs. Boise State 20
- Nov 20, 2015 - Boise State 30 vs. Air Force 37
Weather
The current forecast: mostly cloudy, with a temperature of 67 degrees.
