The 2025 college football season kicks off Week 4 with four live games on CBS Sports Network, offering a Saturday packed with high-stakes action. The day begins with high-scoring North Texas looking to push the pace against Army in a key American Conference battle.

Action continues in the afternoon as Ball State visits UConn, with both teams chasing their first FBS win of the season. The Huskies have dropped back-to-back games in overtime and will look to turn the tide at home.

The quadrupleheader carries into the evening with a Mountain West showdown between Boise State and Air Force in Colorado Springs. The Falcons aim to avoid another 0-2 start in conference play following a loss at Utah State in Week 2. Then, California and freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele look to start 4-0 for the first time since 2019 when they visit San Diego State in the nightcap.

CBS Sports Network will have coverage of every game, with viewing info, betting lines and storylines to follow once Week 4 begins.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Boise State vs. Air Force

Date: Saturday, Sept. 20 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Falcon Stadium -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Boise State -10 | Will the Broncos cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 4 projections here

Boise State (1-1) puts its 12-game winning streak against Mountain West opponents on the line Saturday night when it visits Air Force (1-1). The two-time reigning conference champions saw their College Football Playoff hopes take an early hit with a season-opening loss to South Florida, but the Broncos can still strengthen their path toward another league title with a road win in Colorado Springs. Former five-star high school recruit and Boise State wide receiver Chris Marshall is coming off a breakout performance when he caught four passes for 132 yards in a win against Eastern Washington.

California vs. San Diego State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 20 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: California -12.5 | Will the Golden Bears cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 4 projections here

California true freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has not missed a step since winning the job in Berkeley to open the season, quickly emerging as a rising star both in the ACC and nationally. The former top-50 recruit in the 2025 class has powered the Golden Bears to a 3-0 start, putting them one win away from their best opening stretch since 2019 when they visit San Diego State (1-1) on Saturday night. The Aztecs and second-year coach Sean Lewis are just 1-5 at home against FBS opponents since the start of last season.