A Mountain West battle is on tap Saturday between the Air Force Falcons and the No. 25 Boise State Broncos at 6 p.m. ET at Falcon Stadium. Air Force is 1-1 overall, while Boise State is 1-0. The Falcons are 9-2-1 against the spread in their last 12 games as a home underdog.

The Broncos, meanwhile, are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as a favorite. The Broncos are favored by 14-points in the latest Air Force vs. Boise State odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 49. Before you make any Boise State vs. Air Force picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of nearly $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 29-19 on top-rated picks through eight weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning nearly $500 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Boise State vs. Air Force. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Air Force vs. Boise State:

Boise State vs. Air Force spread: Boise State -14

Boise State vs. Air Force over-under: 49 points

Boise State vs. Air Force money line: Boise State -550, Air Force +425

What you need to know about Boise State

Although the Broncos got a late start on much of the rest of the country, the Mountain West began conference play last weekend and Boise State promptly trounced Utah State 42-13. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier threw for 268 yards and accounted for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) against the Aggies. Running back George Holani rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and caught a scoring pass against Utah State.

Boise State enters Saturday's showdown having won seven of its last eight games overall. The Broncos have also been sensational on the road, going 7-1 in their last eight road games.

What you need to know about Air Force

The Falcons stumbled last week in a 17-6 loss at San Jose State, but routed Navy 40-7 in its opener on Oct. 3. As is its custom, Air Force will run the football -- as the Falcons are averaging 287.5 rushing yards per game, the fifth-highest average in the country.

Fullback Timothy Jackson has a team-high 178 rushing yards, gaining 118 yards against Navy but struggling to gain just 60 against San Jose State. Quarterback Haaziq Daniels has passed for 133 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 121 yards and one score. The Falcons have also been extremely tough to beat at home. In fact, Air Force is 7-0 in its last seven games at home.

How to make Boise State vs. Air Force picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with the model suggesting both teams combine to score 59 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Boise State vs. Air Force? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Air Force vs. Boise State spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.