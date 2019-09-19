Boise State vs. Air Force odds, predictions: College football picks from expert who's 9-3 on Broncos, Falcons games

A key showdown in the Mountain West Conference race takes place on Friday night as the Air Force Falcons visit the Boise State Broncos. Kickoff from Albertsons Stadium is set for 9 p.m. ET. The outcome of the conference opener could play a pivotal role in the conference standings and potential consideration for a New Year's Day bowl because both clubs have shown they are among the top Group of Five teams this season and already defeated a Power Five program. Boise State (3-0) started its season with a road upset of Florida State as a touchdown underdog, while Air Force (2-0) pulled off an upset at Colorado last week. The Broncos are seven-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 55 in the latest Boise State vs. Air Force odds. Before you settle your Boise State vs. Air Force picks, you should see the college football predictions from SportsLine expert Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. The former collegiate running back joined SportsLine in 2016 and has provided his followers with winning seasons in college and pro football.

He's in the midst of another strong season, hitting 61 percent of his spread picks for SportsLine members. He's also been on the pulse of these two programs, posting a remarkable 9-3 record on against the spread picks on games involving the Falcons or Broncos over the past two seasons.

In last year's Mountain West title game, Hunt told SportsLine members that Fresno State's defense would be the key in a rematch against Boise State. He was proved correct as the Bulldogs (+3) made several key stops and prevailed 19-16 in overtime. Anyone who followed Hunt's advice booked another winner, and those who have consistently followed him are way up. Now, Hunt has zeroed in on Boise State vs. Air Force from every angle.

Hunt knows this is a huge game in the Mountain division because the winner will be the front-runner for the conference title game, while the loser will have to make up ground and also likely be eliminated from major bowl consideration.

The biggest question was how Boise State would replace record-setting quarterback Brett Rypien, but freshman Hank Bachmeier appears capable of picking up where Rypien left off. He has thrown for 927 yards with four touchdowns against three interceptions while completing 62 percent of his passes.

Boise State's always-stout defense has allowed just 17 points in the past 10 quarters combined after yielding 31 points in a shaky first half against Florida State.

Even so, the Broncos are far from assured of covering the Boise State vs. Air Force spread against a club that has had success in this series and given opponents nightmares with its triple-option attack.

Boise State has won this matchup the past two seasons, but Air Force had won three consecutive prior meetings and is one of the rare conference teams to post a win at Albertsons Stadium. The Falcons won 37-30 in 2015 as an 11-point underdog.

The Falcons are always among the nation's leader in rushing yards, but in last week's upset of Colorado, they showed an infusion of big-play passes. They scored on passes of 32 and 81 yards in the first half while building a 20-10 lead at the intermission. Donald Hammond finished 7-of-12 for 155 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. The rushing game pounded out 289 yards, led by Kadin Remsberg. He had 23 carries for 146 yards and a game-winning touchdown run of 25 yards in overtime.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning under, and he's also identified the critical factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who wins Air Force vs. Boise State? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Air Force vs. Boise State spread you should jump on Friday, all from the seasoned expert who has hit 75 percent of his spread picks on these teams, and find out.