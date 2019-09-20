Boise State vs. Air Force odds, predictions: College football picks from top expert who's 9-3

The Boise State Broncos already have passed several major tests, but they will face another one on Friday night when they host the upstart Air Force Falcons. Kickoff for the nationally-televised showcase comes from Albertsons Stadium at 9 p.m. ET. The Broncos (3-0) have emerged as the favorite in the Mountain West and a potential contender for a New Year's Day bowl following their upset of Florida State and two subsequent victories. But they face a daunting conference-opener against an Air Force (2-0) team that appears headed toward a breakout season of its own following last year's five-win campaign. The Falcons will look to build on their 30-23 overtime victory at Colorado last week. The Broncos are touchdown favorites, off one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 55 in the latest Air Force vs. Boise State odds. Before you lock in your Boise State vs. Air Force picks, make sure you hear what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. The former collegiate running back joined SportsLine in 2016 and has provided his followers with winning seasons in college and pro football.

He's in the midst of another strong season, hitting 61 percent of his spread picks for SportsLine members. He's also been on the pulse of these two programs, posting a remarkable 9-3 record on against the spread picks on games involving the Falcons or Broncos over the past two seasons.

In last year's Mountain West title game, Hunt told SportsLine members that Fresno State's defense would be the key in a rematch against Boise State. He was proved correct as the Bulldogs (+3) made several key stops and prevailed 19-16 in overtime. Anyone who followed Hunt's advice booked another winner, and those who have consistently followed him are way up. Now, Hunt has zeroed in on Boise State vs. Air Force from every angle.

Hunt knows this is a huge game in the Mountain division because the winner will be the front-runner for the conference title game, while the loser will have to make up ground and also likely be eliminated from major bowl consideration.

The biggest question was how Boise State would replace record-setting quarterback Brett Rypien, but freshman Hank Bachmeier appears capable of picking up where Rypien left off. He has thrown for 927 yards with four touchdowns against three interceptions while completing 62 percent of his passes.

Boise State's always-stout defense has allowed just 17 points in the past 10 quarters combined after yielding 31 points in a shaky first half against Florida State.

Even so, the Broncos are far from assured of covering the Boise State vs. Air Force spread against a club that has had success in this series and given opponents nightmares with its triple-option attack.

The Air Force passing attack that stunned Colorado with a handful of big plays also has had success against Boise State in recent meetings. The Falcons threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns last year and 279 yards and two touchdowns in their 2015 upset. Air Force is 35-for-63 passing for 729 yards and six touchdowns against Boise State since 2014.

The Falcons rank No. 2 in the country with 356 rushing yards per game. Six different players saw carries against Colorado and combined for 5.6 yards per attempt. Plus, Air Force converted on 7-of-12 third downs and overcame three turnovers. The Falcons are a perfect 1-for-1 covering against FBS teams this season.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning under, and he's also identified the critical factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who wins Air Force vs. Boise State? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Air Force vs. Boise State spread you should jump on Friday, all from the seasoned expert who has hit 75 percent of his spread picks on these teams, and find out.