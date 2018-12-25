Boise State vs. Boston College, First Responder Bowl: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV, live stream, watch online

The first edition of the First Responder Bowl (formerly known as the Heart of Dallas Bowl) features No. 25 Boise State and Boston College. It will not be the first meeting between these schools, though, rather the second. The last game was played took place in Boise in 2005, and Boston College came away with the 27-21 victory.

What will happen this time? Well, Boise State enters this game as the favorite, which you would expect as it's currently ranked No. 25 in the country while Boston College is 7-5 and comes into the game riding a three-game losing streak.

Viewing information

Event: First Responder Bowl

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 26 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Cotton Bowl -- Dallas, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Boise State: This is the 17th consecutive season Boise State has been selected to play in a bowl game, the fifth longest streak in the FBS. The Broncos enter the game with a 10-3 record, having won at least 10 games for the third straight season, though they fell short of their goal of winning the Mountain West. After beating Fresno State 24-17 during the regular season, the Broncos lost in the rematch, falling 19-16 to the Bulldogs in the Mountain West Championship Game.

Boston College: The Eagles got off to an excellent start to the 2018 season, winning seven of their first nine games. That included wins over teams like Louisville, Miami and Virginia Tech, but they enter this game on a three-game losing streak. A win over a ranked Boise State team would be an excellent way to finish the season, and it would also give Boston College eight wins in a season for the first time since 2009.

Game prediction, picks

The Eagles had a rough finish to the season, but I think they match up pretty well with Boise State in this game. The Broncos are the better team overall, but a few weeks of rest will be good for Boston College QB Anthony Brown and RB A.J. Dillon. It should be a close game, and with BC getting the field goal as well as the hook, it's hard to pass up the points in a game that should be lower-scoring. Pick: Boston College +3.5

