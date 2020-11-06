Who's Playing
BYU @ No. 19 Boise State
Current Records: BYU 7-0; Boise State 2-0
What to Know
The BYU Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Boise State Broncos at 9:45 p.m. ET on Friday at Albertsons Stadium. BYU is looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.
The Cougars took their contest against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this past Saturday by a conclusive 41-10 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point BYU had established a 38-10 advantage. Their QB Zach Wilson did his thing and passed for three TDs and 224 yards on 32 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 35 yards.
Meanwhile, Boise State didn't have too much trouble with the Air Force Falcons on the road this past Saturday as they won 49-30. Boise State's QB Jack Sears was on fire, passing for three TDs and 280 yards on 20 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 36 yards. Sears had some trouble finding his footing against the Utah State Aggies two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with BYU going off at just a 3-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped the Cougars to 7-0 and the Broncos to 2-0. BYU has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 44.43 points per game. We'll see if Boise State can find some way to disarm them.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cougars are a 3-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boise State have won three out of their last five games against BYU.
- Oct 19, 2019 - BYU 28 vs. Boise State 25
- Nov 03, 2018 - Boise State 21 vs. BYU 16
- Oct 06, 2017 - Boise State 24 vs. BYU 7
- Oct 20, 2016 - Boise State 28 vs. BYU 27
- Sep 12, 2015 - BYU 35 vs. Boise State 24