Who's Playing

BYU @ No. 19 Boise State

Current Records: BYU 7-0; Boise State 2-0

What to Know

The BYU Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Boise State Broncos at 9:45 p.m. ET on Friday at Albertsons Stadium. BYU is looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.

The Cougars took their contest against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this past Saturday by a conclusive 41-10 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point BYU had established a 38-10 advantage. Their QB Zach Wilson did his thing and passed for three TDs and 224 yards on 32 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 35 yards.

Meanwhile, Boise State didn't have too much trouble with the Air Force Falcons on the road this past Saturday as they won 49-30. Boise State's QB Jack Sears was on fire, passing for three TDs and 280 yards on 20 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 36 yards. Sears had some trouble finding his footing against the Utah State Aggies two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with BYU going off at just a 3-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped the Cougars to 7-0 and the Broncos to 2-0. BYU has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 44.43 points per game. We'll see if Boise State can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:45 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:45 p.m. ET Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a 3-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boise State have won three out of their last five games against BYU.