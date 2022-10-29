Who's Playing

Colorado State @ Boise State

Current Records: Colorado State 2-5; Boise State 5-2

What to Know

The Colorado State Rams are 0-7 against the Boise State Broncos since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Colorado State and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7 p.m. ET at Albertsons Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Rams beat the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 17-13 last week. Colorado State's RB Avery Morrow was one of the most active players for the team, rushing for two TDs and 147 yards on 26 carries. Colorado State's win came on a ten-yard rush from Morrow with only 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Air Force Falcons typically have all the answers at home, but last week Boise State proved too difficult a challenge. Boise State secured a 19-14 W over the Falcons. The Boise State offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the matchup anyway. The Broncos' only offensive touchdown came from RB Ashton Jeanty.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Jonah Dalmas delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

The Rams are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 2-4 ATS, to cover the spread.

Colorado State is now 2-5 while the Broncos sit at a mirror-image 5-2. Colorado State is 0-1 after wins this season, Boise State 3-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.00

Odds

The Broncos are a big 25-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Broncos slightly, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 27.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boise State have won all of the games they've played against Colorado State in the last eight years.