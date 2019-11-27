Boise State vs. Colorado State odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Colorado State Rams and Boise State Broncos face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Canvas Stadium. Colorado State is 4-7 overall and 2-3 at home, while Boise State is 10-1 overall and 4-1 on the road. The Broncos have clinched a share of first place in the Mountain Division and a berth in its third consecutive conference title game. The Rams were held to a season-low seven points in their most recent loss and have dropped two in a row after winning three straight. The Broncos are favored by 14-points in the latest Colorado State vs. Boise State odds, while the over-under is set at 57.5. Before entering any Boise State vs. Colorado State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up.

Now, it has simulated Colorado State vs. Boise State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

It was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, but Colorado State was silent in the second half last week. The Rams eventually fell to Wyoming 17-7. Colorado State's loss came about despite a quality game from Warren Jackson, who caught six passes for 95 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Patrick O'Brien threw for 217 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He has not thrown more than one touchdown pass in two of his past three games.

Meanwhile, Boise State was fully in charge, breezing past Utah State 56-21. The Broncos hit the 50-point mark for the third time in the past six games. Boise State has not lost since Oct. 19, picking up four victories in a row. George Holani had a stellar game for the Broncos as he rushed for a career-high 178 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. He had 118 yards in the first quarter against Utah State. Jaylon Henderson threw for 187 yards and three touchdowns in his second start for the Broncos.

The Rams enter Friday's contest with only 175.1 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for seventh best in the nation. As for the Broncos, they come into the game boasting the most sacks in the Mountain West with 33.

So who wins Boise State vs. Colorado State? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Boise State vs. Colorado State spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks.