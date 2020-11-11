The Boise State Broncos look to continue their mastery over the Colorado State Rams on Thursday when they meet in a key Mountain West Conference matchup. The Broncos (2-1) have won all nine meetings with the Rams (1-1), including all four games played in Boise, Idaho. Colorado State is just one of two active programs in the conference to have never beaten Boise State. The other is San Jose State. The Broncos are coming off a 51-17 home loss to BYU in non-conference action last week, while the Rams defeated Wyoming 34-24.

Kickoff from Albertsons Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET. Since 2000, Boise State has the best home winning percentage in the country at .924 with a 121-10 record. The Broncos are 14-point favorites in the latest Boise State vs. Colorado State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 62.

Colorado State vs. Boise State spread: Boise State -14

Colorado State vs. Boise State over-under: 62 points

Colorado State vs. Boise State money line: Colorado State +425, Boise State -600

CSU: The Rams have a plus-two in turnover differential this season

BSU: Is one of the least penalized teams in the nation, tied for second at three penalties for 34 yards per game

Why Boise State can cover



The Broncos' passing attack has a dynamic dimension in junior wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who leads the team in receiving. Shakir has 23 receptions for 352 yards and four touchdowns. In the loss to BYU, he hauled in 10 passes for 139 yards and two scores. It was his second 100-plus reception, two-touchdown performance in three games. Last season, he appeared in all 14 games, making five starts, and was given All-Mountain West Conference honorable mention. He led the Broncos in receptions with 63 and finished second in receiving yards with 872 and receiving touchdowns with six.

Also off to a solid start to the season is senior wide receiver CT Thomas, who has seven receptions for 153 yards and two TDs. His best game was Oct. 31 at Air Force, when he caught two passes for 101 yards, including a 75-yarder, for two scores. For his career, Thomas has 104 receptions for 1,331 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has also rushed nine times for 78 yards and one touchdown.

Why Colorado State can cover

Despite that, the Broncos are not a lock to cover the Colorado State vs. Boise State spread. That's because the Rams can also score points and are led by senior quarterback Patrick O'Brien. O'Brien has completed 25 of 36 passes (69.4 percent) for 337 yards and three touchdowns. He has also rushed for a score. For his career, which started at Nebraska in 2017 before moving to Colorado State the following season, O'Brien has completed 252 of 404 passes (62.4 percent) for 3,332 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has been intercepted eight times and has a rating of 140.8.

O'Brien's top target has been junior tight end Trey McBride, who leads the team with 13 receptions for 220 yards (16.9 average) and three touchdowns. In last week's win over Wyoming, McBride hauled in five passes for 90 yards and a pair of scores. For his career, McBride has 58 receptions for 780 yards (13.4 average) and seven touchdowns.

