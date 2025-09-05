The Boise State Broncos (0-1) and the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) link up in a showdown on Friday evening. The Broncos were 5.5-point favorites in the season opener against South Florida, but got crushed in a 34-7 final. As for the Eagles, they fell 31-21 to Incarnate Word in Week 1. This is the first game between these schools since 2000. Boise State owns a 13-6 edge all-time over Eastern Washington.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at Eastern Washington vs. Boise State in Boise, Idaho. The Broncos are 31.5-point favorites in the latest Eastern Washington vs. Boise State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 58.5.

A former Phoenix sports radio host and TV analyst, Cohen joined SportsLine in 2022 and quickly became a fixture on "Early Edge" programming. Currently a SportsLine host, he has delivered CFB winners at nearly a 60% clip. Cohen was 78-58 on 136 college football picks in 2024, returning $1,441 to $100 players.

Now, Cohen has set his sights on Eastern Washington vs. Boise State and just locked in his picks and college football predictions. Here are several college football odds and college football betting lines for Eastern Washington vs. Boise State:

Eastern Washington vs. Boise State spread Broncos -31.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook Eastern Washington vs. Boise State over/under 58.5 points Eastern Washington vs. Boise State money line Broncos -10000, Eagles +2400

Why Boise State can win

Quarterback Maddux Madsen is back under center for the Broncos. They are looking to redeem themselves after a disappointing opener. In this collegiate career with Boise State, Madsen has completed 61.6% of his throws for 4,477 passing yards with 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In last week's opener, he threw for 225 passing yards, rushed for 31 yards, and tossed a touchdown.

In the aerial attack, receiver Latrell Caples has been a solid playmaker for this team, logging at least 470 receiving yards and four touchdowns in back-to-back campaigns. On the defensive side, Braxton Fely was active in the loss to South Florida, logging seven total tackles and 1.5 sacks. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Eastern Washington can win

Running back Marceese Yetts was the Eagles' go-to option on the offensive end last week against Incarnate Word. In the loss, Yetts finished with 59 rushing yards, 9.8 yards per carry, and two rushing touchdowns. He was also a viable option as a pass-catcher, reeling in seven catches for a team-high 63 yards.

Quarterback Jared Taylor can be a dual-threat option for them. In the season opener, Taylor had 183 passing yards, 35 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Safety Drew Carter found his way to the ball, racking up a team-high 11 total tackles and one fumble recovery last week.

How to make Eastern Washington vs. Boise State picks

Cohen is leaning Over on the total.

Who wins Eastern Washington vs. Boise State, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?. You can head to SportsLine to see his Eastern Washington vs. Boise State picks. Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the expert that has crushed his college football picks, and find out.