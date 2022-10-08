Who's Playing

Fresno State @ Boise State

Current Records: Fresno State 1-3; Boise State 3-2

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Boise State Broncos at 9:45 p.m. ET Oct. 8 at Albertsons Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Bulldogs nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Fresno State didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 19-14 to the Connecticut Huskies last week. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Fresno State to swallow was that they had been favored by 23.5 points coming into the contest. QB Logan Fife had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 157 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Boise State ran circles around the San Diego State Aztecs last Friday, and the extra yardage (450 yards vs. 117 yards) paid off. Boise State was the clear victor by a 35-13 margin over San Diego State. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 13 to nothing deficit. RB George Holani was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Broncos, rushing for two TDs and 131 yards on 17 carries.

The Bulldogs are now 1-3 while Boise State sits at 3-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Fresno State enters the game with only five passing touchdowns allowed, good for 21st best in the nation. As for Boise State, they rank second in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 134.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:45 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:45 p.m. ET Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boise State have won three out of their last five games against Fresno State.