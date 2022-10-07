The Boise State Broncos and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West clash on Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. The Broncos are 3-2 overall after a 35-13 win against San Diego State, while Fresno State is 1-3 overall, and coming off a 19-14 road loss to Connecticut. Last year, the Broncos defeated the 23rd ranked Bulldogs 40-14 in Fresno. Both teams have struggled against the spread in 2022, with Fresno State going 0-4 and Boise State going 1-3-1 thus far.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET. The Broncos are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Boise State vs. Fresno State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 45.5.

Boise State vs. Fresno State spread: Boise State -7.5

Boise State vs. Fresno State over/under: 45.5 points

What you need to know about Boise State

The Broncos trailed 13-0 to San Diego State at halftime last Friday night before staging a furious second half rally with five scores in the 35-13 victory. Boise State totaled 450 yards to SDSU's 117 and completely dominated on defense, holding the Aztecs to a meager 2 of 16 passing for 33 yards and an interception.

Boise State scored all five touchdowns on the ground in the second half, with RB George Holani accounting for two, QB Taylen Green scoring twice, and RB Ashton Jeanty with the other one in the final minute. Holani rushed for 131 yards on 17 carries and Green added 105 yards on 8 rushing attempts as Boise State rushed for 316 yards in total. The Broncos' passing attack has been weak thus far in 2022 so the team is likely to rely on its running game going forward for new interim offensive coordinator (and former Boise State head coach), Dirk Koetter.

What you need to know about Fresno State

Fresno State's loss to UConn as more than a three touchdown favorite derails all momentum the Bulldogs might've had in 2022. Starting QB Jake Haener was hurt against USC and his replacement, Logan Fife, failed to produce in the stunning loss. Though the sophomore QB completed 16 of 22 passes for 157 yards, he was intercepted twice and also lost a fumble.

For the Bulldogs to rebound on Saturday, RB Jordan Mims will likely have to be the key performer. In four games, the senior RB has rushed for 348 yards and five scores, despite only gaining 39 yards on 15 carries against the Huskies. Boise State is stout against the run though, only giving up 101.8 yards per game which ranks among the top-30 defenses in the country.

