Boise State vs. Hawaii: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Boise State vs. Hawaii football game
Who's Playing
No. 20 Boise State (home) vs. Hawaii (away)
Current Records: Boise State 11-1; Hawaii 9-4
What to Know
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Hawaii and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Hawaii skips in on four wins and Boise State on five.
The Rainbow Warriors made easy work of the Army West Point Black Knights on Sunday and carried off a 52-31 victory.
Meanwhile, Boise State was able to grind out a solid win over the Colorado State Rams on Friday, winning 31-24. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (24) and coasted on those for the victory.
Hawaii is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Rainbow Warriors to 9-4 and the Broncos to 11-1. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rainbow Warriors enter the contest with 38 passing touchdowns, good for fifth best in the nation. The Broncos have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the 14th most overall touchdowns in the league at 53. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncos are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors.
Over/Under: 64
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boise State have won all of the games they've played against Hawaii in the last five years.
- Oct 12, 2019 - Boise State 59 vs. Hawaii 37
- Nov 12, 2016 - Boise State 52 vs. Hawaii 16
- Oct 03, 2015 - Boise State 55 vs. Hawaii 0
