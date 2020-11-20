The Boise State Broncos and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will face off in a Mountain West clash at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium. Hawaii is 2-2 overall and 1-0 at home, while the Broncos are 3-1 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Broncos enter Saturday's showdown having won eight of their last nine games on the road. Hawaii, meanwhile, is 7-1 in its last eight games at home.

Saturday's game will be broadcasted live on CBS Sports Network. The Broncos are favored by 14-points in the latest Hawaii vs. Boise State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 56.

Hawaii vs. Boise State spread: Hawaii +14

Hawaii vs. Boise State over-under: 56 points

Hawaii vs. Boise State money line: Hawaii +425, Boise State -600

What you need to know about Hawaii

The evening started off rough for Hawaii last Saturday, and it ended that way, too. The Rainbow Warriors ended up on the wrong side of a painful 34-10 walloping at the San Diego State Aztecs' hands. Hawaii was down 28-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by RB Calvin Turner, who caught four passes for one TD and 116 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Turner's 75-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

Hawaii enters Saturday's matchup averaging just 22.5 points per game this season. Despite struggling on offense this season, the Rainbow Warriors will be confident they can hang tough against Boise State. Hawaii has won seven of its last eight home games and the Rainbow Warriors have been victorious in seven of their last 10 games overall.

What you need to know about Boise State

Meanwhile, Boise State took its matchup against the Colorado State Rams last Thursday by a conclusive 52-21 score. That looming 31-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin of victory for Boise State yet this season. No one had a standout game offensively for the Broncos, but the Broncos got scores from RB Andrew Van Buren and TE Riley Smith.

The Broncos have also dominated this rivalry over the years. In fact, Boise State is 8-0 in its last eight games against the Rainbow Warriors. In addition, the Broncos are 6-1 in their last seven games on the road against Hawaii.

