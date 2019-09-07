Boise State vs. Marshall: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, odds, prediction, pick

Week 2 of the college football season is ready to kick off from Boise, Idaho. The No. 24 Broncos start their home campaign on Friday night against the Marshall Thundering Herd after scoring a shocking upset win over Florida State in Week 1. Boise State trailed by 18 points in the second half, but rallied to score the final 24 points of the game and win in Tallahassee.

The comeback prompted some bizarre comments from Seminoles players about lack of conditioning and more bizarre comments from coach Willie Taggart about dehydration, but Boise State nonetheless escaped a potential Week 1 pitfall.

The win vaulted the Broncos into the top 25 of this week's polls, and officially put the target on their back as they move into the heart of their nonconference schedule. Let's take a closer look at this Friday appetizer for Week 2.

Storylines

Boise State: However could Boise State replace the production of four-year starting quarterback Brett Rypien? That question was answered in resounding fashion against FSU as quarterback Hank Bachmeier tossed for 407 yards and completed 30 passes ... as a true freshman in his debut. With junior tailback Robert Mahone looking like one of the more complete runners in Week 1 and CT Thomas emerging as a breakout candidate, Bachmeier has enough skill talent to grow into a great one -- and soon.

Marshall: After a nine-win campaign last season, the Thundering Herd are the preseason pick to win the East Division of Conference USA. They bring back a combined 15 starters on both sides of the ball including quarterback Isaiah Green, who scored four touchdowns in their 56-17 season-opening win over VMI.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Sept. 6 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, picks

The Broncos are nearly a two-touchdown favorite for a reason. Boise is a tough place to win on the road, and while Marshall looked fine in its opener against VMI, playing a ranked team is another level of difficult that the Thundering Herd may not be ready for just yet. I'll happily take the Broncos to win and cover in their home-opener at Albertsons Stadium. Pick: Boise State (-11.5)

