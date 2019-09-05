Boise State vs. Marshall odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from simulation on 52-31 roll

College football teams that opened the season with landmark wins meet on Friday when the Marshall Thundering Herd visit the 24th-ranked Boise State Broncos. Marshall opened the season with a 56-17 thrashing of VMI, while Boise State rallied from a pair of 18-point deficits to defeat Florida State 36-31 at Tallahassee. Kickoff from Albertsons Stadium in Boise is set for 9 p.m. ET. The teams have met just once before, with Boise State coming away with a 28-24 victory in 1994. The Broncos are 12-point favorites in the latest Boise State vs. Marshall odds, while the over-under is 57. Before making any Boise State vs. Marshall picks of your own, listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier made quite an impression against the Seminoles in his first start at the collegiate level. Bachmeier threw an 11-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to start the Broncos' comeback and finished by completing 30-of-51 passes for 407 total yards and one score. His passing yards were the most by a Boise State quarterback making his first start in the program's FBS era (1996 to present).

Also giving Boise State a huge lift was redshirt junior running back Robert Mahone, whose one-yard TD run gave the Broncos their first lead early in the fourth quarter against Florida State. Mahone finished by rushing 24 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns. He appeared in all 13 games in 2017 and in 2018, making two starts as a freshman.

But just because the Broncos made an impressive comeback in their season-opener does not guarantee they will cover the Boise State vs. Marshall spread on Friday.

That's because Marshall also had a successful debut, rolling to a win behind redshirt sophomore quarterback Isaiah Green, who completed 18-of-28 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns. He had a QB rating of 175.7. For his career, he has completed 205-of-358 attempts for 2,459 yards and 19 scores.

Also having an impressive season-opening debut was sophomore running back Brenden Knox, who rushed 10 times for 43 yards and two touchdowns. For his career, Knox has 621 yards rushing on 125 carries and six TDs.

