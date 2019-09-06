Boise State vs. Marshall odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from top simulation on 52-31 roll

The 24th-ranked Boise State Broncos and Marshall Thundering Herd, a pair of programs dripping with success, meet on Friday in Boise. Marshall (1-0) has had a winning record in five of the last six seasons and qualified for bowl games in seven of the past 10 years, while Boise State (1-0) has had 21 straight winning seasons and qualified for 17 straight bowl games. The game is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET from Albertsons Stadium. The Thundering Herd are 71-46 (.607) under 10th-year coach Doc Holliday, while the Broncos are 53-15 (.779) under sixth-year coach Bryan Harsin. The Broncos are favored by 12 in the latest Boise State vs. Marshall odds after the line dropped as low as 11, while the over-under for total points scored is 57. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Boise State vs. Marshall picks of your own.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks.

The model enters Week 2 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 52-31 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Auburn (-3.5) covering against Oregon and Alabama (-34) covering against Duke in Week 1. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Marshall vs. Boise State. We can tell you it is leaning under, and it's also generated an against the spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The Broncos, who came from behind to defeat Florida State 36-31 in the season-opener, tied for first in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West Conference with Utah State at 7-1 and were 10-3 overall in 2018. Boise State has compiled a 450-167-2 (.729) all-time record with 19 conference championships, qualifying for 19 bowl games. The Broncos are 12-6 in those games, last earning a trip to the First Responder Bowl in 2018 against Boston College.

The Broncos got a huge boost from a pair of wide receivers in their season-opening win. Sophomore Khalil Shakir caught eight passes for 78 yards and one touchdown against Florida State, while junior CT Thomas reeled in five passes for 103 yards, including a 36-yarder. For Thomas' career, he has 61 receptions for 759 yards and three touchdowns. He appeared in all 14 games in 2017 and all 13 in 2018.

But just because the Broncos made an impressive comeback in their season-opener does not guarantee they will cover the Boise State vs. Marshall spread on Friday.

Marshall also had a successful debut, rolling to a win behind redshirt sophomore quarterback Isaiah Green, who completed 18-of-28 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns. He had a QB rating of 175.7. For his career, he has completed 205-of-358 attempts for 2,459 yards and 19 scores.

Also having an impressive season-opening debut was sophomore running back Brenden Knox, who rushed 10 times for 43 yards and two touchdowns. For his career, Knox has 621 yards rushing on 125 carries and six TDs.

So who wins Marshall vs. Boise State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Marshall vs. Boise State spread to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model that's up more than $4,500 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.