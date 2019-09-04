Boise State vs. Marshall: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview
Boise State heads home to face Marshall after a huge Week 1 win on the road vs. Florida State
No. 24 Boise State was at the center of a wacky and wild opening weekend for college football. The Broncos trailed by 18 on the road against Florida State in Week 1, only to mount an unlikely comeback to win 36-31. The comeback prompted some bizarre comments from Seminoles players about lack of conditioning and more bizarre comments from coach Willie Taggart about dehydration, but Boise State nonetheless escaped a potential Week 1 pitfall.
The win vaulted the Broncos into the top 25 of this week's AP and Coaches Polls, and officially put the target on their back as they move into the heart of their nonconference schedule. Up next in Week 2 lies a winnable -- yet tough -- home-opener against Marshall.
Storylines
Boise State: However could Boise State replace the production of four-year starting quarterback Brett Rypien? That question was answered in resounding fashion against FSU as quarterback Hank Bachmeier tossed for 407 yards and completed 30 passes ... as a true freshman in his debut. With junior tailback Robert Mahone looking like one of the more complete runners in Week 1 and CT Thomas emerging as a breakout candidate, Bachmeier has enough skill talent to grow into a great one -- and soon.
Marshall: After a nine-win campaign last season, the Thundering Herd are the preseason pick to win the East Division of Conference USA. They bring back a combined 15 starters on both sides of the ball including quarterback Isaiah Green, who scored four touchdowns in their 56-17 season-opening win over VMI.
Viewing information
Date: Friday, September 6 | Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho
TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Game prediction, picks
SportsLine has the home Broncos as 11.5-point favorites over Marshall, and that feels about right. Boise is a tough out anywhere but especially at home, where I'll happily side with them to win and cover in their home-opener. Pick: Boise State (-11.5)
