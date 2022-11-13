The regular season in college football has started its stretch run as Week 11 is here. But there is still plenty to be decided across the sport's vast landscape. CBS Sports Network has another loaded schedule featuring six games across three days as programs jockey for conference title positioning, strive for bowl eligibility and try to close strong.

After a MAC showdown between Kent State and Bowling Green on Wednesday night, the Mountain West will play a featured role on the schedule starting Friday night when UNLV hosts Fresno State in a battle of teams trending in opposite directions. Then, on Saturday, a for-game slate gets going with an intriguing battle of independents as UConn hosts Liberty in a showdown between two squads with lots of momentum.

As the day progresses, the Mountain West takes center stage again with Air Force hosting New Mexico in the afternoon. In the evening, Colorado State hosts Wyoming and Boise State travels to Nevada. With Boise State and Wyoming set to square off next week in a game with division title implications, both will have to avoid overlooking the task in front of them.

It should be another captivating weekend of football. Here is the full rundown of all the Week 11 action on CBS Sports Network. All times Eastern.

Boise State at Nevada



Date: Saturday, Nov. 12 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines: Boise State's incredible turnaround after an offensively lifeless 2-2 start hit a snag last week as the Broncos saw a four-game winning streak snapped against BYU. They remain a perfect 5-0 in league games, however, and are heavily favored this week for a reason. Nevada has dropped seven straight under first-year coach Ken Wilson after starting the season with nonconference wins over New Mexico State and Texas State. The Wolf Pack did have a fourth-quarter lead on the road against San Jose State in their last game before faltering late.

