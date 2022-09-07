Week 2 action on CBS Sports Network gets fired up on Friday night with a Mountain West showdown between division foes Boise State and New Mexico to kick off the weekend. Then, Saturday brings a four-game marathon of action spanning from noon until the early-morning hours of Sunday.

With teams from the AAC, ACC, Conference USA, Mountain West, Pac-12 and a couple of independents all part of the action, CBS Sports Network will give viewers a sampling of squads from all over the nation. UTSA vs. Army pits two solid programs both in search of a victory after tough Week 1 losses against quality opponents. Memphis and Navy are also in search of their first wins after lackluster showings to begin their seasons.

In the evening, Syracuse will look to validate its attention-grabbing win over Louisville by starting 2-0 with a road win over a UConn program that appears improved under first-year coach Jim Mora. Capping off the night are two West Coast squads off to 1-0 starts, as Oregon State travels to play a Fresno State program that upset UCLA last season.

Here is the full rundown of all the Week 2 action on CBS Sports Network. All times Eastern

Boise State vs. New Mexico

Date: Friday, Sept. 9 | Time: 9 p.m.

Location: University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

Spread: Boise State -17

Storylines: New Mexico was picked to finish last in the Mountain West's Mountain division, but the Lobos may like their chances of pulling a home upset after the way Boise State flopped in Week 1. The Broncos lost 34-17 at Oregon State after trailing 24-0 at halftime. Things got so bad that second-year coach Andy Avalos benched senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier in favor of redshirt freshman Taylen Green. New Mexico won its season opener against FCS opponent Maine 41-0.

UTSA vs. Army

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Spread: UTSA -2

Storylines: After dropping a 38-28 game at Coastal Carolina in Week 1, Army gets another Group of Five power in Week 2, hosting UTSA in the third meeting between the teams over the past four seasons. The Roadrunners dropped a 37-35 triple-overtime thriller against Houston in Week 1, but were the preseason pick to win Conference USA after a 12-2 season in 2021. Army won the first meetings in the series in 2019 and 2020, but UTSA has made considerable strides since then under third-year coach Jeff Traylor.

Memphis vs. Navy

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

Spread: Memphis -6.5

Storylines: Memphis and Navy have each enjoyed plenty of highs over the last several years in the AAC, but both programs are losing some of their shine as they prepare to meet in Week 2. Navy finished 3-7 in 2020, 4-8 in 2021 and started the 2022 season with a 14-7 loss against FCS foe Delaware. After finishing 12-2 in 2019 during Mike Norvell's final season as coach, Memphis went 8-3 in 2020 under Ryan Silverfield and then dropped off to 6-6 last season. The Tigers began their 2022 season with 49-23 loss at Mississippi State that was never competitive and are at risk of starting 0-2 for the first time since 2013.

Syracuse vs. UConn

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium -- East Hartford, Connecticut

Spread: Syracuse -22.5

Storylines: Syracuse has posted three straight losing seasons since its 10-3 campaign in 2018, but the Orange looked much improved in a 31-7 Week 1 win over Louisville. Star running back Sean Tucker tallied a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown while amassing 183 total yards. Quarterback Garrett Shrader was also efficient, completing 18 of 25 passes with a pair of touchdowns. UConn entered the season just 4-32 over its last three seasons of play, but the Huskies were competitive in a 31-20 Week 0 loss at Utah State and picked up a 28-3 victory over FCS foe Central Connecticut State last week.

Oregon State vs. Fresno State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California

Spread: Fresno State +1

Storylines: Oregon State emerged from Week 1 as a big winner by virtue of a dominant 34-17 home win over Boise State. Now, the Beavers face another Mountain West contender as they travel to take on a Fresno State team that finished 10-3 last season. The Beavers committed three turnovers against the Broncos, but forced five in a shining defensive effort. The Bulldogs began Jeff Tedford's second stint as head coach with a 35-7 win over Cal Poly. It was hard to learn much from a win over an FCS opponent that went 2-9 last season, but star quarterback Jake Haener enjoyed an effective outing, completing 36 of 42 passes for 377 yards and two touchdowns. This will be the first meeting between the teams since Fresno State's 16-14 win over Oregon State in 2003.

