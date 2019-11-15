Boise State vs. New Mexico odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer

A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Boise State Broncos and the New Mexico Lobos at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State is 8-1 overall and 5-0 at home, while New Mexico is 2-7 overall and 0-5 on the road. Boise State has won two of its past three games. New Mexico is on a six-game losing streak. The Broncos are favored by 28 points in the latest Boise State vs. New Mexico odds, while the over-under is set at 59. Before entering any New Mexico vs. Boise State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Broncos ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Wyoming 20-17. No one had a big game offensively for the Broncos, but they got scores from Akilian Butler and Khalil Shakir, who forced overtime with a 5-yard TD run late in regulation. Eric Sachse made a 28-yard field goal in overtime that turned out to be the difference.

Boise State starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier missed the game with an undisclosed injury. Chase Cord started in his place and threw for 190 yards and a TD.

Meanwhile, New Mexico came up short against Nevada two weeks ago, falling 21-10. New Mexico lost despite a quality game from Ahmari Davis, who rushed for 80 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. The Lobos found the end zone on their opening drive but could only manage a second half field goal thereafter.

New Mexico opened the season with two wins in its first three games but has not registered a victory since beating New Mexico State 55-52 on September 21.

