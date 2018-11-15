Boise State vs. New Mexico odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from model on 23-10 roll

Friday will bring Mountain West football to CBS Sports Network as the Boise State Broncos travels to New Mexico with kickoff scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The Broncos are 19.5-point favorites, with the total at 63 in the latest Boise State vs. New Mexico odds. The visitors need just one more victory to set up a showdown for the Mountain Division title against Utah State next week, but the Lobos will look to thwart that effort at home. Before making your Boise State vs. New Mexico picks, be sure to check out what the advanced computer model at SportsLine has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model was red-hot on top-rated picks last week. It nailed Ohio State (-3.5) over Michigan State in a game where the Buckeyes covered with plenty of room to spare in a 26-6 rout. Picks like that helped it go an impressive 23-10 overall on all top-rated plays, and anyone who followed it finished way, way up.

Now, the model has simulated every possible play for Boise State vs. New Mexico 10,000 times. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it has also locked in an against the spread pick that's hitting 60 percent of the time. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model knows the Broncos have a decided advantage offensively against a New Mexico defense that has been susceptible to giving up big chunks of yardage on the ground and through the air. Considering Boise State's balance on offense, that bodes well for their chances of covering.

Four-year starting quarterback Bretty Rypien and All-Mountain West running back Alex Mattison have been excellent all season for the Broncos, with Rypien passing for 3,048 yards and 25 touchdowns and Mattison rushing for 870 yards and 12 scores. Both had strong performances in a win over Fresno State last week and are primed for big days against a New Mexico defense that has given up at least 600 yards of total offense in two of their last three games.

However, don't assume that makes covering a given for Boise State.

The Lobos were incredibly stingy in their last home game against San Diego State. They were 12-point underdogs in that contest and wound up covering in a 31-23 loss.

The Lobos actually led 23-14 in the fourth quarter before a late charge from the Aztecs. In that game, the Lobos were able to hang around because of their ability to create turnovers, which has been a strength of their defense all season. They've taken the ball away 21 times this season and if they can force Boise State into critical mistakes, they'll have a strong chance to cover.

So, which side of Boise State vs. New Mexico hits against the spread in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Boise State vs. New Mexico you need to jump on, all from the model that has returned more than $4,000 in profit for $100 bettors, and find out.