The Boise State Broncos hope a visit to Albuquerque for a Week 2 college football matchup against the New Mexico Lobos on Friday night cures what ails them. Boise State kicked off the season with an ugly 34-17 loss to Oregon State last Saturday, as they turned the ball over five times. The preseason favorite to win its division in the Mountain West now has a quarterback controversy, and the defense also struggled mightily against the Beavers. The good news is, the Broncos are 11-1 all-time against the Lobos, including a 37-0 victory last season. But New Mexico will put up a spirited fight, and the Lobos looked resurgent in a 41-0 rout last Saturday against Maine, an FCS program.

Boise State vs. New Mexico spread: Broncos -17

Boise State vs. New Mexico over/under: 44 points

Boise State vs. New Mexico money line: Broncos -800, Lobos +550

BSU: It was 7-5 ATS last season, going 5-1 on the road

NM: It was 1-11 ATS in 2021, including 0-6 at home

Why the Broncos can cover

Boise State is 4-0 against the spread in its past four games following an ATS loss, and it has dominated the Lobos. The Broncos have won five straight against them, going 4-1 ATS and winning four by at least 28 points.The Broncos offense appeared to be coming along in the offseason, so the implosion of senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier was a shock. He threw two interceptions on eight attempts and lost a fumble as Oregon State took a 24-0 halftime lead. Redshirt freshman Taylen Green had some huge moments when he came on in relief.

Green was 19-of-28 for 155 yards and rushed for 102, the bulk of that on an electrifying 74-yard run. He could see a lot more action in place of Bachmeier, who threw for 3,079 yards and 20 TDs last season, with eight interceptions on 401 attempts. George Holani gained just 9 yards on 13 carries last week, but he averaged 4.8 per carry in 2021. Freshman Ashton Jeanty had 16 yards on four runs and has big-play ability. BSU allowed 470 yards Saturday, but the Lobos had the worst offense in all of FBS last season. The Broncos outgained them 427-102 in the 2021 matchup.

Why the Lobos can cover

New Mexico looked like a completely different team in last week's victory. It showed incredible depth, with eight rushers posting at least 20 yards as the Lobos rushed for 267 in the victory. Sherod White was the top rusher with 13 carries for 58 yards and two touchdowns. Luke Wysong was everywhere, posting 128 all-purpose yards -- 43 rushing, 51 receiving and 34 on punt returns -- and also scoring two TDs. Kansas transfer QB Miles Kendrick looked like a huge addition against Maine, completing 14 of his 17 throws as New Mexico piled up 437 total yards.

The QB also rushed for 40 yards on 11 carries, while freshman receiver Jah'Mar Sanders had two rushes for 25 yards and a TD. Geordon Porter, a transfer from Arizona State, was the top receiver with five catches for 54 yards and a TD. The Lobos also held the Black Bears to 108 yards, forced two turnovers and had three sacks. Reco Hannah had 1.5 sacks in his return from a serious knee injury suffered last year. Hannah is joined by Ray Leutele and Syaire Riley in a strong linebacking corps that is the heart of widely-respected coordinator Rocky Long's unit.

