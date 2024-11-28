The No. 11 Boise State Broncos will host the Oregon State Beavers in a non-conference matchup on Friday evening. Boise State enters on a nine-game winning streak and is currently in line for the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff bracket as the fourth-highest ranked conference champion if the Broncos can win out. Boise State (10-1, 7-0 Mountain West) will host its conference championship next week, but a late non-conference loss would be a blemish on its playoff resume. Oregon State (5-6, 1-0 Pac-12) enters off a 41-38 win over Oregon State on Saturday to snap a five-game losing streak.

Kickoff is set for noon ET from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State is an 18.5-point favorite in the latest Oregon State vs. Boise State odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 57.5 points.

Boise State vs. Oregon State spread: Boise State -18.5

Boise State vs. Oregon State over/under: 57.5 points

Boise State vs. Oregon State money line: Boise State -1042, Oregon State +658

Why Oregon State can cover

The Beavers nearly scored as many points last week as they did in their previous four games with a 41-38 comeback victory over Washington State on Saturday. Oregon State scored the game's final 10 points, first with Ben Gulbranson finding Darrius Clemons for a 4-yard touchdown which tied the score at 38 following a PAT and then Everett Hayes made a winning 55-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Oregon State had 484 yards of total offense, led by Gulbranson throwing for 294 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Anthony Hankerson led a rushing attack that totaled 170 yards with 83 rushing yards.

Oregon State defeated Boise State, 34-17, in 2022 despite Boise State going 10-4 that season and winning a bowl game. The Beavers are averaging 179.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks 36th in college football. If Oregon State can control the time of possession via its run game, the Beavers can certainly stay within this big spread on Friday.

Why Boise State can cover

The Broncos' only loss this season was a 37-34 contest at Oregon, which is currently the No. 1 team in the nation. Boise State rebounded from that loss with four straight victories by more than 20 points and six of its 10 victories this season have come by at least 20 points. Boise State led Oregon in the fourth quarter before allowing the game's final 10 points and losing on a 25-yard field goal as time expired as the Broncos gave the Ducks their toughest test of the season.

Boise State has a true game-changer in the backfield in Ashton Jeanty, who is a contender to win the Heisman Trophy. The junior running back has 2,062 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns this season, averaging 187.5 yards per game. He's averaging 7.5 yards per rush, so he isn't just gaining yards due to volume. Jeanty has rushed for more than 125 yards in all 11 contests this season with three 200-yard performances and his big-play potential can change a game any time he touches the ball.

