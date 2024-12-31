The No. 6 seed Penn State Nittany Lions will try to keep their national championship hopes alive when they face the No. 3 seed Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl during the 2024 College Football Playoff quarterfinals on Tuesday night. Penn State lost to Oregon in the Big Ten Championship, but it responded with a 38-10 win over No. 11 seed SMU in the first round of the CFP. Boise State earned a bye after going 11-1 in the regular season and winning the Mountain West title game. The Broncos lost to the Ducks by just three points in Week 2.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Penn State is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Penn State vs. Boise State odds, while the over/under is 53.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Penn State is the -472 favorite (risk $472 to win $100) on the money line. Before locking in any Boise State vs. Penn State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Boise State vs. Penn State spread: Penn State -11.5

Boise State vs. Penn State over/under: 53 points

Boise State vs. Penn State money line: Penn State -472, Boise State +359

Why Penn State can cover

Penn State put together one of the most impressive first-round performances, crushing SMU in a 38-10 final. Junior running back Nicholas Singleton had 90 rushing yards and a touchdown, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Junior running back Kaytron Allen added 70 rushing yards and two scores, giving Penn State a dangerous two-headed rushing attack.

Junior quarterback Drew Allar has completed 68.5% of his passes for 3,021 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He is backed up by one of the best defenses in college football, as the Nittany Lions are allowing just 15.9 points per game. The Nittany Lions have won 12 straight games as favorites, while the Broncos have lost six straight games as underdogs.

Why Boise State can cover

Boise State enters this matchup on a 10-game winning streak following its 21-7 win over then-No. 20 UNLV in the Mountain West title game. Heisman Trophy runner up Ashton Jeanty had 209 rushing yards and a touchdown in that game, going over 200 yards for the sixth time this season. He had a huge game against No. 1 Oregon in September, racking up 192 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.

Penn State's defense has struggled to contain several running backs this season, allowing three players to go over 85 rushing yards. The Broncos had an extra week to rest and prepare for this game, while Penn State had to face SMU in the first round. This is also a much closer host site to Boise State than Penn State, giving another small edge to the Broncos.

How to make Penn State vs. Boise State picks

