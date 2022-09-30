Who's Playing

San Diego State @ Boise State

Current Records: San Diego State 2-2; Boise State 2-2

What to Know

The San Diego State Aztecs and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West clash at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 30 at Albertsons Stadium. San Diego State isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Things were close when the Aztecs and the Toledo Rockets clashed this past Saturday, but San Diego State ultimately edged out the opposition 17-14. San Diego State can attribute much of their success to RB Jordan Byrd, who rushed for two TDs and 115 yards on 16 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Byrd has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Byrd's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

San Diego State's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, Boise State was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the UTEP Miners last Friday. The Broncos took a hard 27-10 fall against UTEP. This was hardly the result Boise State or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 16.5 points over UTEP heading into this game. No one had a standout game offensively for Boise State, but QB Hank Bachmeier led the way with one touchdown.

San Diego State's win brought them up to 2-2 while Boise State's loss pulled them down to an identical 2-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: San Diego State enters the contest with only three rushing touchdowns allowed, good for 29th best in the nation. As for the Broncos, they rank 13th in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 159.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a solid 6-point favorite against the Aztecs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Diego State have won two out of their last three games against Boise State.