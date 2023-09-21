A Mountain West Conference matchup has the Boise State Broncos (1-2) going on the road to play the San Diego State Aztecs (2-2) on Friday night. The Broncos picked up a much-needed win in Week 3 after starting the season off 0-2. On Sept. 22, Boise State blew out North Dakota 42-18. Meanwhile, San Diego State has dropped two games in a row. In Week 3, the Aztecs lost 26-9 to the No. 14 Oregon State Beavers.

Kickoff from Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Broncos are 7-point favorites in Boise State vs. San Diego State odds, while the over/under for total points is 45.

Boise State vs. San Diego State spread: Broncos -7

Boise State vs. San Diego State over/under: 45 points

Boise State vs. San Diego State money line: Broncos -256, Aztecs +208

BSU: Boise State is 2-6 ATS in its last eight meetings against the Aztecs

SDSU: San Diego State is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games played in September

Boise State vs. San Diego State live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why Boise State can cover

Boise State has an explosive and effective offense. Through two games, the Broncos rank fifth in the Mountain West in total offense (393.3) and fourth in passing offense (245.7). Sophomore quarterback Taylen Green is a dynamic dual threat under center. Green has been able to make plays with both his arm and legs, forcing defenses to account for his rushing ability. He's compiled 576 passing yards, 103 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Ashton Jeanty is the leading tailback for Boise State. Jeanty has a quick burst and owns the power to drive defenders back. The Florida native is leading the team in carries (50), rushing yards (202), and touchdowns (4). Additionally, he has secure hands coming out of the backfield as a receiver. Jeanty has caught 14 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns. In last week's outing, he logged 73 total scrimmage yards and three rushing scores.

Why San Diego State can cover

Senior quarterback Jalen Mayden is a big-time athlete with the ability to consistently gain yards for the Aztecs offense. Mayden causes defenses to keep an eye on him in the pocket due to his knack for picking up yards with his legs. The Texas native has thrown for 701 yards, rushed for 193 yards, and racked up five total touchdowns.

Junior running back Jaylon Armstead is off to a solid start for San Diego State. Armstead owns superb quickness and the burst to fly through the hole. The California native leads the team in rushing yards (195) with two touchdowns and 5.1 yards per carry. He's racked up at least 60 rush yards in two games thus far. On Sept. 2 against Idaho State, Armstead had 10 carries with 60 yards and one touchdown.

