Two of the preseason favorites in the Mountain West Conference collide when the Boise State Broncos host the San Diego State Aztecs on Friday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. The Broncos (2-2, 1-0 in MWC) suffered a shocking, 27-10 loss last week at UTEP, which had not beaten Boise State in six previous meetings. In the preseason the Broncos were picked to win the Mountain Division of the MWC. Meanwhile the Aztecs (2-2) are coming off a 17-14 victory over Toledo. They were predicted to finish second in the West Division behind only Fresno State. Boise State will be without four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who announced he will be entering the transfer portal after the team's decision to fire offensive coordinator Tim Plough following a 27-10 loss to UTEP in Week 4. Taylen Green is Boise State's new starter at QB.

Kickoff is 8 p.m. ET. The Broncos are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Boise State vs. San Diego State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 39. Before you make any San Diego State vs. Boise State picks, you need to see the college football prediction and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for San Diego State vs. Boise State:

Boise State vs. San Diego State spread: Broncos -6.5

Boise State vs. San Diego State over/under: 39 points

Boise State vs. San Diego State money line: Broncos -250, Aztecs +205

BSU: JL Skinner ranks second in the conference in tackles per game (9.0)

SDSU: Jordan Byrd ranks seventh in the country in punt returns (17.8 yards per return)

Why the Broncos can cover

Boise State has a tackling machine in JL Skinner. The senior safety from San Diego ranks second in the conference in tackles per game (9.0). Last season he led the Broncos in tackles (92), solo tackles (66) and fumble recoveries (three), and his two forced fumbles tied for the most on the team.

In addition, Boise State faces an Aztecs team that has struggled to throw the ball this season. San Diego State averages just 73.8 passing yards per game, which ranks 130th out of 131 teams in the FBS, ahead of only UMass (62.5). In last week's win over Toledo, the Aztecs had just 65 passing yards.

Why the Aztecs can cover

San Diego State has a versatile playmaker in Jordan Byrd. A 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior, Byrd has three rushing touchdowns and one punt return touchdown this season. His 17.8 yards per punt return average leads the conference and ranks seventh in the country.

In addition, the Aztecs face a Boise State offense that has struggled to move the ball this season. The Broncos average just 283.2 yards of total offense, which ranks 121st in the country. In last week's loss to UTEP, they managed just 84 yards rushing and 177 yards of total offense.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 43 points.

