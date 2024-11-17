CBS Sports Network's continued coverage of the 2024 college football season features seven games for the Week 12 slate, including a trio of weeknight battles ahead of a Saturday quadruple-header. The action kicks off Tuesday night as Ball State travels to Buffalo in an intriguing Mid-American Conference clash.

Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky get a loaded Saturday slate started at noon, followed by a game between Oregon State and Air Force. At 7 p.m. ET, No. 12 Boise State is in action against San Jose State, and in the nightcap, UNLV has a chance to keep its Mountain West hopes alive with a home game against San Diego State.

CBS Sports Network will be with you every step of the way once the Week 12 games begin. In the meantime, get caught up on viewing information, storylines, betting odds and more for each matchup.

Boise State at San Jose State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 16 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

Spread: Boise State -13.5

Boise State's magical season keeps rolling. The Broncos are a heavy college football betting favorite to represent the Group of Five in the College Football Playoff at this point, as evidenced by their high standings in the initial rankings release. It's only up from here, provided Spencer Danielson's squad takes care of business as expected. San Jose State could be a decent test, particularly on the road. The Spartans are fresh off an 11-point win against Oregon State. The Spartans have reached 6-3 behind a strong defense. They've allowed a lot of yards, but they've been effective practitioners of the "bend but don't break" methodology -- that's to say, their scoring defense ranks third in the MWC while allowing just 24.1 points per game.

San Diego State at UNLV

Date: Saturday, Nov. 16 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Spread: UNLV -20.5

Once ranked, UNLV has faded into the background a little bit following losses to Syracuse and Boise State, but the Rebels are still right in the thick of MWC contention. They'll need Colorado State to drop a game since the two don't play head-to-head and would have to rely on tiebreakers if both had one loss. That is, of course, given UNLV finishes the season with just one conference loss. The first hazard on that path is San Diego State, which is 3-6 in its first year under coach Sean Lewis. Despite Lewis' background as an offensive coordinator, the Aztecs haven't impressed on that side of the ball this year. They rank eighth in the MWC in total offense (405.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (26.9 points per game).