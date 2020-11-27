Who's Playing
San Jose State @ Boise State
Current Records: San Jose State 4-0; Boise State 4-1
What to Know
The San Jose State Spartans have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. SJSU and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. If the contest is anything like Boise State's 52-42 win from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Spartans didn't have too much trouble with the UNLV Rebels at home two weeks ago as they won 34-17. WR Bailey Gaither was the offensive standout of the matchup for SJSU, catching six passes for two TDs and 94 yards.
Meanwhile, Boise State beat the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 40-32 last week. Boise State relied on the efforts of WR Khalil Shakir, who caught 11 passes for two TDs and 130 yards, and RB Andrew Van Buren, who rushed for two TDs and 113 yards on 27 carries. This was the first time Van Buren has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.
The Spartans are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped SJSU to 4-0 and the Broncos to 4-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when SJSU and Boise State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncos are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -106
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boise State have won all of the games they've played against San Jose State in the last six years.
- Nov 02, 2019 - Boise State 52 vs. San Jose State 42
- Nov 04, 2016 - Boise State 45 vs. San Jose State 31
- Nov 27, 2015 - Boise State 40 vs. San Jose State 23