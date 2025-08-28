The South Florida Bulls will host the Boise State Broncos in a 2025 college football Week 1 battle on Thursday. The Broncos topped the Mountain West last season with a perfect 7-0 conference record and 12-2 record overall, going 5-1 away from Albertsons Stadium. They visit a South Florida side that finished 7-6 on the season and was 3-3 at home.

Here are SportsLine model's best bets for South Florida vs. Boise State on Thursday:

Boise State -5.5

Under 62.5

Boise State -5.5

These opponents finished with similar records against the spread last season, with South Florida going 7-6 ATS while Boise State was 7-7 ATS. Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown looks to return to his record-setting ways after a leg injury derailed his 2024 season. The Broncos have confidence in quarterback Maddux Madsen, who threw for 3,018 yards and had 23 touchdowns last fall and will be going up against a South Florida defense that allowed the second-most passing yards per game (278.8) in the AAC last fall. The SportsLine model projects the visiting Broncos will cover the spread in well over 60% of simulations.

Under 62.5

While the Broncos defense allowed 363.7 total yards per game last year, they have key tacklers returning in 2025 and added to their secondary in the offseason. This unit could keep Brown and the South Florida offense from making the explosive plays they require to climb up the scoreboard. Boise State also ended last season hitting the Under in three of their last four games despite having superstar running back Ashton Jeanty to bulldoze downfield. The model has these teams combining for 61 points, with the Under hitting in almost 60% of simulations.

